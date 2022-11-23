Evergy cut to Sell equivalent at BofA as dual rate cases heighten risk

Nov. 23, 2022 2:14 PM ETEvergy, Inc. (EVRG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) -2.4% in Wednesday's trading after Bank of America downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $54 price target, slashed from $64, expecting the utility will reduce its guidance for long-term compound annual growth to 5%-7% from the current 6%-8%.

BofA believes Evergy (EVRG) has "one of the riskier setups from a regulatory perspective, as the company faces rate proceedings in both Missouri and Kansas next year against a backdrop of high inflation and commissions that are increasingly focused on utility revenues in order to moderate ratepayer pressure."

Analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith sees Evergy (EVRG) on the defensive in Missouri with its plan to file a rate case in Q1 to true-up earnings to mitigate the $0.18 EPS impact from the Sibley order in its 2022 rate case for Missouri West.

The Kansas backdrop may be even more challenging, Dumoulin-Smith said, with the state regulator set to review the company's multi-year capital plan in a December 2022 hearing and a 2023 rate case filing where bill inflation likely will be the top issue.

Evergy (EVRG) recently reported better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings and raised its dividend.

