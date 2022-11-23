Tiger Global said to cut value of private assets by almost a quarter -report
Nov. 23, 2022
- Tiger Global is said to have cut the value of its private funds by almost a quarter, helping lead to a $42 billion reduction in its assets.
- Tiger Global's venture unit has market down the value of its private investments by 24%, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar. Assets in the firm's public investment arm decreased to $15 billion from $35 billion.
- Stripe (STRIP), Instacart (ICART) and bankrupt-crypto exchange FTX are among the companies that Tiger Global, well known for investing in tech companies, has marked down, according to the report.
- In June Fidelity Investments is said to severely cut several closely held tech companies, including social media platform Reddit (REDDIT) and unicorn payment provider Stripe (STRIP).
- Tiger Global, the hedge fund managed by billionaire investor Chase Coleman, was said to have posted a loss of 5.4% in October, bringing its annual decline to 54.6%.
- In October, Tiger Global was said to have looked to raise $6B for its next venture capital fund.
