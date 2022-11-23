Newly public Tempo Automation shares rally as much as 36% following SPAC merger

Nov. 23, 2022 2:53 PM ETACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Word "SPAC" on beautiful orange background, copy space. Businessman hand, light bulb. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

Newly public Tempo Automation (TMPO) stock rallied as much as 36% Wednesday following its merger with SPAC ACE Convergence (NASDAQ:ACEV).

Shares of Tempo opened at $9.10, slipping to a low of $7.57 before jumping to a high of $15.15 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $9.75 at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET, marginally lower than its pre-merger closing price of $9.78 on Tuesday.

Tempo and ACE Convergence announced plans to merge in October 2021 through a deal that estimated the combined equity value of the company at around $919M. ACE shareholders approved the deal on Nov. 17.

Based in San Francisco, Tempo is a software-accelerated electronics manufacturer.

ACE had been previously slated to merge with Achronix Semiconductor. The companies called off the deal in mid-July of last year, citing their inability to obtain certain regulatory approvals in time for the deal's closing deadline of July 15, 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.