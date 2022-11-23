According to a new survey conducted by Pew Research Center, only one-in-ten (10%) U.S. adults have said marijuana use should not be legal, indicating growing support among the public for cannabis legalization.

The Pew Research Center ran the survey from Oct. 10 – 16 ahead of U.S. midterm elections in which voters in Maryland and Missouri approved measures to legalize adult use of recreational marijuana joining 19 states and the District of Columbia, which have already done so.

According to the survey, 88% of U.S. adults have said cannabis should be legal for either medical or recreational purposes, and 59% said it should be legal for both. Only 30% said cannabis should be legal for medical purposes.

The survey suggested that public support for marijuana use varied according to age, with older adults far more likely to oppose legalization than younger adults.

While 72% of those aged 18 – 29 years said that cannabis should be legal for both medical and recreational purposes, that support waned in those aged 75 years and older, with only three in ten endorsing the move.

Last week, a Gallup poll indicated that 68% of Americans supported marijuana legalization.