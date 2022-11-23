An upcoming software update for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is due to feature Dolby Atmos sound to over 1M vehicles, per BGR.

The outlet reported on Wednesday that Tesla has “been working with major record labels for months to bring Dolby Atmos to Tesla cars” after competitors like Lucid Motors (LCID) previously supported the system. Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF) has also added the “immersive audio” from Dolby Laboratories (DLB) in its high-end vehicles.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories rose 2.34% into the waning minutes of Wednesday’s trading. Tesla (TSLA), meanwhile, marked a sharp rebound from recent trading trends, jumping 7.77%.

