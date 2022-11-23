Bausch Health pulls plans for spinout of aesthetics device unit Solta Medical

Nov. 23, 2022 4:03 PM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC), BHC:CABLCO, BHC:CABy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Financial term abbreviation IPO standing for Initial Public Offering on blue cube corner

DariaRen

Bausch Health Companies' (NYSE:BHC) Solta Medical unit has withdrawn its application to raise up to $100M through a US initial public offering.

Solta filed its IPO application in February. While the filing didn't specify the number and pricing of the shares to be offered, an attached filing fee schedule indicated the company was looking to raise around $100M, a number that was likely a placeholder and subject to change.

Solta wasn't going to receive any cash from the deal, with proceeds slated to go to its parent, Bausch Health. Solta is Bausch's aesthetic medical devices unit, developing and marketing products for procedures such as body contouring, skin tightening and skin resurfacing.

The Solta spinout would've been Bausch's second this year. The healthcare conglomerate held an IPO for its eyecare unit Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) in May, raising $630M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.