Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) American depositary shares slumped 6.2% in Wednesday trading after the company's shareholders approved issuing more than 2.23B new shares for the bank to raise capital.

In addition, the Swiss lender, which has embarked on a massive restructuring effort, said its Q4 loss before taxes could reach as much as ~CHF 1.5B (R$1.6B) due to costs incurred as it carries out the overhaul and asset outflows in recent weeks.

Companies that issue new shares to raise capital usually see their stock price drop because creating the new shares dilutes the stake of current shareholders.

In this case, Credit Suisse (CS) is seeking to raise ~CHF 4B ($4.2B) to help pay for the restructuring. It will occur in two parts, through a private placement of shares to qualified investors and through a rights offering to existing Credit Suisse shareholders.

Earlier in November, the Financial Times reported that the Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, will increase its 5% stake in CS through a share sale. As part of the private placement, Saudi National Bank is expected to buy 307.6M of the new CS shares, or a 9.9% stake.

