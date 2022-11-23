Chevron (NYSE:CVX) could win approval from the Biden administration to expand operations in Venezuela in the coming days once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury reportedly could grant Chevron (CVX) a new license authorization next Monday or Tuesday before the December 1 expiration of the government's existing license, contingent on an agreement between Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro's government and its opposition to resume talks in Mexico City on resolving the country's political crisis through free and fair elections.

The two sides also would agree to implement a $3B humanitarian program program using Venezuelan funds unfrozen by the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal, which said the combination would set in motion U.S. authorization for Chevron's (CVX) return to Venezuela's oil fields.

The license would return Chevron's (CVX) position in Venezuela to a sanctions framework similar to one in effect in 2019, before the Trump administration clamped down on U.S. activities in the country; the company is a partner with Venezuelan state-oil firm PDVSA in several joint ventures that pump and process crude oil for export.

Chevron (CVX) shares have become expensive, "trading at a valuation where it needs high double-digit long-term prices, something that history shows is unlikely," The Value Portfolio writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.