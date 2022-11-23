Why did Coupa stock boom today? Private equity firm may bid for company

Nov. 23, 2022 4:31 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Coupa headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares soared on Wednesday, gaining nearly 29% to close at $58.93 after it was reported that private equity firm Vista Equity was looking into buying the business spend management software provider.
  • Bloomberg reported that Vista, led by Robert Smith, has held discussions with Coupa (COUP), but that no deal is imminent and Vista may walk away from any potential offer.
  • Coupa (COUP) shares have dropped more than 70% year-to-date, despite Wednesday's surge.
  • Vista Equity has been busy purchasing tech companies this year, including a deal to buy cybersecurity firm KnowBe for $4.6 billion last month and an agreement to purchase tax software provider Avalara for $8.2 billion in August.
  • Last month Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software (COUP) shares to neutral, citing increased financial risk and "the emergence of a new class of competition."
  • Investment firm RBC recently posited Coupa Software (COUP) as a potential target for private firms, among several other companies.

