Rocket Lab stock rises 6% after hours on NASA contract for TROPICS mission launch
Nov. 23, 2022 4:34 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock rose 5.7% after hours as the company was selected by NASA to launch the Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation Structure and Storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats (TROPICS) mission.
- The mission is part of NASA's Venture-class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare launch services contract.
- Rocket Lab (RKLB) will launch the TROPICS mission, which is part of the Earth System Science Pathfinder Program, into its operational orbit within a 60-day period.
- The TROPICS mission consists of four CubeSats in two low-Earth orbital planes, which will launch on Electron rockets from Launch Complex 2 at NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
- The launches are scheduled to take place no earlier than May 1.
