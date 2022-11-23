Northstar Clean Technologies reports Q3 results
Nov. 23, 2022 4:38 PM ETNorthstar Clean Technologies Inc. (ROOOF), ROOF:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Northstar Clean Technologies press release (OTCQB:ROOOF): Q3 Announced receipt of the brokering license from Metro Vancouver.
- August 2022 – Announced the completion of a non-brokered private placement with Renewable U Energy Inc. ("Renewable U") for 1,250,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 per share for gross proceeds of $500,000.
- Announced the issuance of a patent for the Company's front-end technology for reprocessing asphalt shingles by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This patent is expected to remain in force until 2042.
