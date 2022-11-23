Lufax Holding GAAP EPS of $0.16 in-line, revenue of $1.86B misses by $130M
- Lufax Holding press release (NYSE:LU): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.16 in-line.
- Revenue of $1.86B (-25.3% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
- New loans facilitated decreased by 27.9% to RMB123.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022 from RMB171.7 billion in the same period of 2021.
- Outstanding balance of loans facilitated decreased by 1.3% to RMB636.5 billion as of September 30, 2022 from RMB645.1 billion as of September 30, 2021.
- Total number of registered users grew to 52.6 million as of September 30, 2022 from 48.7 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Days past due 30+ delinquency rate[3] for the total loans the Company had facilitated was 3.6% as of September 30, 2022, as compared to 3.1% as of June 30, 2022.
