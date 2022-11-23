Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) stock dropped 8.6% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the Chinese personal financial services platform posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and cut 2022 guidance for loans facilitated, total income and net profit.

Q3 total income, the equivalent of revenue was RMB 13.2B ($1.86B), representing a 17% decline from Q3 2021 and falling short of the $1.99B consensus estimate.

Q3 net profit of RMB 1.36B ($190M) dropped 67%, as the company's credit and asset impairment losses, financial costs and other gains/losses increased to RMB 4.34B ($610M), a 97% jump.

New loans facilitated decreased by 28% to RMB 123.8B in Q3 2022.

Q3 EPS of RMB 1.16 ($0.16) declined from RMB 3.31 in the year-ago quarter.

"As our core client base of small business owners continued to feel an outsized impact from a deteriorating macro environment, we faced rising credit impairment losses and credit enhancement costs, weighing on our profitability," said Chairman and CEO YongSuk Cho.

30+ days past due rate for total loans the company had facilitated was 3.6% at Sept. 30, 2022 vs. 3.1% at June 30. 90+ days past due delinquency rate was 2.1% at the end of Q3 vs. 1.7% at the end of Q2.

Lufax's (LU) 2022 guidance trimmed: New loans facilitated are expected to drop 23%-24% Y/Y to RMB 490B-RMB 495B, down from its previous range of RMB 563B-RMB 590B.

2022 client assets are expected to fall by 1%-10% to RMB 390B-RMB 430B, unchanged from its prior guidance.

2022 total income is forecast to fall 6%-8% to RMB 57.0B-RMB 58.0B vs. RMB 60.3B-RMB 61.7B.

Net profit down 47%-49% to RMB 8.5B-RMB 8.9B, down from its previous guidance of RMB 13.0B-RMB 13.4B.

Conference call at 8:00 PM ET.

Earlier, Lufax Holding (LU) GAAP EPS of $0.16 in-line, revenue of $1.86B misses by $130M