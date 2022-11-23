Meta Materials board of directors approve completion of the spin-off of Next Bridge Hydrocarbons
Nov. 23, 2022 5:14 PM ETMeta Materials Inc. (MMAT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) said on Wednesday its board of directors had approved the distribution to the shareholders of META's Series A Non-Voting Preferred Stock of 100% of the common stock of its subsidiary, Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, in accordance with the Distribution Agreement between META and Next Bridge.
- Upon completion of the distribution, Next Bridge will be an independent public company, but Next Bridge will not be publicly traded.
- The shares of Next Bridge common stock will be distributed on December 14, 2022 after the close of the trading markets.
Comments