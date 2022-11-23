BeyondSpring gets Nasdaq's listing deficiency notice
Nov. 23, 2022 5:18 PM ETBeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) said Wednesday it received a notification from Nasdaq informing that the company is not in compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimum closing bid price as per certain listing rule.
- The notification letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the company’s ordinary shares and has no current immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq.
- The notification letter does not affect the company’s business operations, and the company is considering all available options to regain compliance with the listing rules within the prescribed grace period.
