A group of 21 Tanzanian nationals filed a lawsuit in Ontario Supreme Court Wednesday alleging Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) was complicit in killings by police guarding the company's North Mara gold mine.

The plaintiffs in the claim reportedly include relatives of five men killed by Tanzanian police assigned to the mine, and nine of the plaintiffs were themselves beaten or shot by police.

Barrick (GOLD) says the claim is "riddled with inaccuracies," and that it "exercises no control or direction of any nature over the Tanzanian police."

The claim says area residents routinely enter North Mara's "waste rock areas" to retrieve rocks with trace amounts of gold, and the lawsuit alleges police at the mine have responded violently to people entering the mine.

This is the third lawsuit against Barrick (GOLD) subsidiaries for deaths and injuries at the North Mara mine, with previous claims filed in 2013 and 2020; the mine produced 260K oz of gold in 2021.

