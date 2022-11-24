Japan services sector stagnates, manufacturing shrinks the most in 2 years

Nov. 24, 2022 1:29 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI declined to 50.0 in November of 2022 from a final 53.2 in the prior month, signalling no change in business activity, a preliminary figure showed.
  • The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Composite PMI fell to 48.9 from a final 51.8 in the prior month, contracting at the fastest rate since February.
  • The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI was down to 49.4 in November 2022 from a final 50.7 a month earlier, a preliminary reading showed.
  • This was the first contraction in factory activity since January 2021 and the steepest pace in two years, amid cooling demand conditions and severe inflationary pressures.
  • Output dropped the most since September 2020, new orders declined at the steepest pace in 27 months, and export orders fell at a faster rate as COVID cases in some countries reemerged.
  • ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.

