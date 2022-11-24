Lottery.com unit Sports.com to enter partnership with Data Sports Group
Nov. 24, 2022 2:09 AM ETLottery.com Inc. (LTRY), LTRYWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sports.com, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) said that it and the Data Sports Group, based in Berlin, have resolved to enter into an exclusive multi-year partnership.
- The integration will allow Sports.com to provide world class sports content to digital publishers.
- The move will be the first solution marketed under the Sports.com brand and will also enable Sports.com to leverage Lottery.com's capabilities.
- Pursuant to the closure, the coverage available through Sports.com will include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, world-wide soccer, The Olympic Games, various popular e-Sports, NCAA Division I, football and men’s and women’s basketball.
- Shares are up 2.1% after-hours.
