Lottery.com unit Sports.com to enter partnership with Data Sports Group

Nov. 24, 2022 2:09 AM ETLottery.com Inc. (LTRY), LTRYWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sports.com, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) said that it and the Data Sports Group, based in Berlin, have resolved to enter into an exclusive multi-year partnership.
  • The integration will allow Sports.com to provide world class sports content to digital publishers.
  • The move will be the first solution marketed under the Sports.com brand and will also enable Sports.com to leverage Lottery.com's capabilities.
  • Pursuant to the closure, the coverage available through Sports.com will include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, world-wide soccer, The Olympic Games, various popular e-Sports, NCAA Division I, football and men’s and women’s basketball.
  • Shares are up 2.1% after-hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.