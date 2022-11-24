Vitru announces price adjustment of business combination with UniCesumar
Nov. 24, 2022 2:38 AM ETVitru Limited (VTRU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) has entered into a definitive pact with the sellers of CESUMAR – Centro de Ensino Superior de Maringá Ltda for reduction of the purchase price adjustment mechanism agreed upon by Vitru and the sellers in the Quota purchase pact signed by the parties on August 23, 2021, relating to the UniCesumar business combination.
- Pursuant to which the sellers have agreed to a purchase price reduction of R$73.1M.
- Additionally, Vitru and the sellers also agreed that the portion of the purchase price adjustment will be deducted from the portion of the purchase price to be paid by Vitru to the Sellers, to be paid in cash 12 months after closing will be paid 24 months after closing by May 20, 2024.
The amount owed by Vitru to the sellers in connection with the acquisition of UniCesumar has been reduced by R$73.1M.
