Fanhua agrees to acquire majority interests in Zhongrong Smart Finance Information Technology

Nov. 24, 2022 3:57 AM ETFanhua Inc. (FANH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to acquire 57.73% equity interests of Zhongrong Smart Finance Information Technology in an all-stock transaction.
  • Zhongrong offers life insurance products through a network of nearly 300 non-affiliated regional insurance agencies.
  • The move is expected to greatly enhance the compliance and quality management capabilities of Fanhua’s platform and rapidly increase its market influence.
  • Per the terms, the deal will involve the issuance of up to 62M new ordinary shares of Fanhua, representing 5.44% of its enlarged share capital, in exchange for 57.73% of the equity interests of Zhongrong.

  • The deal is expected to be completed in January 2023.

Comments

