European stocks mixed as markets digest latest Fed minutes

London -0.05%.

Germany +0.76% Germany November Ifo business climate index 86.3 vs 85.0 expected.

France +0.38% France November business confidence 102 vs 102 prior.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2%, with minimal movement across the board. Retail stocks slipped while banks gained.

Minutes from the November meeting signaled that the central bank is seeing progress in its fight against high inflation and is looking to slow the pace of rate hikes, meaning smaller ones through the end of this year and into 2023.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than six basis point to 3.68%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than seven basis point to 1.84%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than five basis point to 2.95%.