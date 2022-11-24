Shionogi files for approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Japan
- Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY) said it filed for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine S-268019 in Japan for use as primary and booster doses.
- The filing for the recombinant protein-based vaccine was backed by data from five clinical trials conducted in Japan.
- Shionogi had compared its shot as a booster to Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) COVID vaccine Cominary.
- The company had also compared the shot as primary doses to AstraZeneca's (AZN) COVID vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, sold as Vaxzevria.
- Besides Cominary and Vaxzevria, the vaccines Spikevax from Moderna (MRNA), NVX-CoV2373 from Novavax (NVAX), in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK), are currently approved in Japan.
- The Japanese company's submission for the vaccine comes within a week of getting emergency approval for its oral COVID-19 drug S-217622 (ensitrelvir fumaric acid) in Japan.
