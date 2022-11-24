Sweden's SKF investing SEK 1.25B across Asia to boost manufacturing
Nov. 24, 2022 5:19 AM ETAB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sweden's SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY) said it is investing SEK 1.25B to increase capabilities across China, India and Southeast Asia.
- An investment of SEK 1B is ongoing at the company's Dalian factory in China, which is being expanded and modernized in several phases. The next phase of expansion will be completed during 2024, increasing capabilities in several industrial segments.
- The company noted that this investment is being made to increase competitiveness and service offer for large-and medium-sized bearings.
- SKF said that in China, it has consolidated its manufacturing footprint from 16 to nine manufacturing sites in the last four years.
- Meanwhile, in India and Southeast Asia, SKF is investing SEK 250M to improve its local manufacturing capabilities and boost the supply chain network.
- The company added that with these investments, a deep-groove ball bearing and hub bearing unit offer will be created for general industrial and automotive applications across the region.
