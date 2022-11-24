Blue Dolphin enters forbearance agreement with Veritex Community Bank
Nov. 24, 2022 5:24 AM ETBlue Dolphin Energy Company (BDCO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Independent petroleum refiner Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCQX:BDCO) and subsidiary Lazarus Energy have entered a forbearance agreement with Veritex Community Bank.
- The agreement relates to debt owed by Lazarus Energy subsidiaries to Veritex 2015 loan agreements. It will see Blue Dolphin pay ~$5.4M to Veritex on or before November 28, covering all past due principal and interest owed excluding late fees and a $1M payment reserve account deposit.
- Veritex agreed to forebear from exercising any of its rights and remedies to existing past defaults under the loan agreements through September 30, 2023. The borrowers will make monthly payments on the debt during this period.
- If Blue Dolphin pays off all amounts due on or before September 30, Veritex will waive late fees totaling ~$400,000.
