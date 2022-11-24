Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is recalling over 634,000 SUVs globally over a cracked fuel injector that could trigger fuel leaks and cause fires.

The recall covers 2020-2023 model year Ford Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs. All the models are powered by a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engine.

Ford noted the fires are rare and do not occur when the engines are switched off, so it is not recommending owners to stop driving vehicles or park them outdoors.

However, the automaker has received 20 reports of fires, including three that ignited nearby structures. Of these claims, four fires were noticed less than five minutes after the engines were turned off.

Repairs are not yet available, but owners can take their SUVs to their dealer and receive a free loaner or get free pickup and delivery. Ford has also extended warranties to cover cracked fuel injectors for up to 15 years.

Dealers will update engine control software to detect a cracked injector and alert drivers via a dashboard message. Also, the software will cut off engine power to minimize risk. In addition, a tube will be installed to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces.

Ford will not replace the injectors because the failure rate that causes leaks is low.