MFujitec Singapore secures contract for 300 elevators from HDB
Nov. 24, 2022 7:17 AM ETFujitec Co., Ltd. (FJTCY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fujitec's (OTCPK:FJTCY) subsidiary Fujitec Singapore has received a order for about 300 residential elevators from the Housing & Development Board of Singapore (HDB).
- The HDB 33rd Term Housing project is for new homes across the public housing estates island wide and to be completed in the next four to five years.
- The order covers about 300 elevators, including high-speed models, to be installed in high-rise residential buildings with 30 floors or more.
- In recent years, the company has been actively involved in the Lift Enhancement Programme (LEP) with HDB and the Town Councils to provide additional safety features such as Double Brake on existing elevators to enhance the safety.
- Fujitec Group aims for further global business expansion under our medium-term management plan Vision24.
