JinkoSolar to provide solar modules for Brazil's Santa Luzia Complex Project
Nov. 24, 2022 7:46 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) has been selected to supply ~522 MW of Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules for Phase l of the Santa Luzia Complex Project in Paraíba State, Brazil.
- The project consists of three phases with Phase l currently under construction. When fully completed, the total power generated by the project will be 1.2GW.
- The first batches of the modules were shipped in November 2022 and the shipment of Phase l is estimated to be completed in May 2023. The COD of the last UFV of phase l is expected to be January 2024.
Comments