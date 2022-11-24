JinkoSolar to provide solar modules for Brazil's Santa Luzia Complex Project

Nov. 24, 2022 7:46 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) has been selected to supply ~522 MW of Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules for Phase l of the Santa Luzia Complex Project in Paraíba State, Brazil.
  • The project consists of three phases with Phase l currently under construction. When fully completed, the total power generated by the project will be 1.2GW.
  • The first batches of the modules were shipped in November 2022 and the shipment of Phase l is estimated to be completed in May 2023. The COD of the last UFV of phase l is expected to be January 2024.
 

