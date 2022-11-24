Veon to unload Russian operations
Nov. 24, 2022 7:56 AM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) has agreed to sell its Russian operations to certain senior members of the management team of PJSC VimpelCom.
- The management buy-out of VimpelCom implies an expected enterprise value of approximately RUB 370B.
- Under the agreement, Veon will receive total consideration of ~$2.1B. It is expected that the total consideration will be paid primarily by VimpelCom taking on and discharging certain VEON Holdings B.V. debt, thus significantly deleveraging Veon's balance sheet.
- As part of the transaction, ownership of Veon's Kazakhstan operations will be transferred to VEON Holdings B.V. and certain inter-company loans will be extinguished. This will enable to consolidate its Kazakhstan operations, with VEON Holdings B.V. taking direct ownership of the group’s 75% stake in Kar-Tel, which operates under the Beeline brand.
- The agreement also includes a customary provision that enables Veon to benefit from a potential subsequent event, including a sale of VimpelCom at a higher valuation.
- The transaction is expected to complete on or before 1 June 2023, with options on both sides for extensions in case any required regulatory license has not yet been received.
