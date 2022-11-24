Veon to unload Russian operations

Nov. 24, 2022 7:56 AM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) has agreed to sell its Russian operations to certain senior members of the management team of PJSC VimpelCom.
  • The management buy-out of VimpelCom implies an expected enterprise value of approximately RUB 370B.
  • Under the agreement, Veon will receive total consideration of ~$2.1B. It is expected that the total consideration will be paid primarily by VimpelCom taking on and discharging certain VEON Holdings B.V. debt, thus significantly deleveraging Veon's balance sheet.
  • As part of the transaction, ownership of Veon's Kazakhstan operations will be transferred to VEON Holdings B.V. and certain inter-company loans will be extinguished. This will enable to consolidate its Kazakhstan operations, with VEON Holdings B.V. taking direct ownership of the group’s 75% stake in Kar-Tel, which operates under the Beeline brand.
  • The agreement also includes a customary provision that enables Veon to benefit from a potential subsequent event, including a sale of VimpelCom at a higher valuation.
  • The transaction is expected to complete on or before 1 June 2023, with options on both sides for extensions in case any required regulatory license has not yet been received.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.