BWR Exploration announces $0.24M non-brokered unit offering
Nov. 24, 2022 8:19 AM ETBWR Exploration Inc. (BWR:CA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- BWR Exploration (TSXV:BWR:CA) to raise $240,000 through a non-brokered unit offering of up to 8M units set out below at a price of $0.03/unit.
- Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one-half common share purchase warrant.
- Two half warrants comprise one common share purchase warrant of the company.
- Each full warrant will expire 36 months from the date of issue and will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06/full warrant share within 24 months from the closing of the unit offering and for the period that is for 24 months plus one day from closing of the unit offering until the full warrant expiry date at a price of $0.10/full warrant share.
- Each broker warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the company at the exercise price of $0.06 for 24 months from the date of issue.
- The proceeds from the unit offering will be used for general corporate purposes including advancing the exploration programs on the company’s projects in Canada with a focus on the Little Stull Lake Gold project located in Northeastern Manitoba.
- Closing is expected on or about December 15, 2022.
