Québec Nickel announces upto $10M offering

Nov. 24, 2022 9:42 AM ETQNICFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Québec Nickel (OTCQB:QNICF) arranges a private placement of: (i) up to $5M of units, at a price of $0.20 per unit; and (ii) up to $2M of flow-through shares, at a price of $0.24 per share, and up to $3M Québec flow-through shares, at a price of $0.25 per FT share.
  • Maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10M.

  • Each unit shall be comprised of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant.

  • Each whole warrant to acquire one additional share at a price of $0.30 for a period of two years.

  • Net proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.