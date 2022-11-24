Québec Nickel announces upto $10M offering
Nov. 24, 2022 9:42 AM ETQNICFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Québec Nickel (OTCQB:QNICF) arranges a private placement of: (i) up to $5M of units, at a price of $0.20 per unit; and (ii) up to $2M of flow-through shares, at a price of $0.24 per share, and up to $3M Québec flow-through shares, at a price of $0.25 per FT share.
- Maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10M.
Each unit shall be comprised of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant.
Each whole warrant to acquire one additional share at a price of $0.30 for a period of two years.
Net proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.
