Axis Auto gets TSX approval for NCIB

Nov. 24, 2022 10:15 AM ETAxis Auto Finance Inc. (AXIS:CA)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Axis Auto Finance said Thursday that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by the company of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid.
  • Under NCIB, Axis may purchase up to 6,105,497 of its issued and outstanding common shares.
  • NCIB will be conducted through Canaccord Genuity and made in accordance with the policies of the TSX.
  • Purchases of shares under the bid may commence on November 26, 2022 and will terminate on November 25, 2023, or on such earlier date as the bid is complete.

