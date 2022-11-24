Apple eyeing Manchester United takeover: Daily Star
Nov. 24, 2022 By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- According to the Daily Star, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is considering buying Manchester United (MANU) for £5.8B or US$7B.
- Manchester United would be the richest club in the world if they agree to be acquired for £5.8B, surpassing Real Madrid and Barcelona.
- The California-based firm has no experience of owning a football club the size of United, but CEO Tim Cook is keen to explore the opportunities owning United could provide - and will line up talks with the banks appointed to oversee the sale, which include The Raine Group.
- The Glazers had initially set an asking price of £8.25 billion, but have been told this is unrealistic in the current market.
- In a recent statement posted to the club's official website, Manchester United and the Glazer family announced that they were looking at 'strategic alternatives' for future investment in the club and this could include a sale.
- Amancio Ortega, the owner of the Inditex empire that owns the fashion chain Zara, is interested in buying Manchester United. Ortega has informed senior executives of his interest in United. Billionaire and Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has also jumped back into the bidding for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) now that the club is formally seeking interest in a potential sale, The Telegraph reported.
