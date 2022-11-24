Silver Spruce announces a private placement of up to $0.5M of units

Nov. 24, 2022 11:10 AM ETSilver Spruce Resources Inc. (SSE:CA), SSEBFSSEBFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Silver Spruce Resources (OTCQB:SSEBF) will undertake a non-brokered private placement financing for up to $0.5M in the form of Units.
  • Each Unit is comprised of an unsecured note in the principal amount of $10K and 80K common shares at a deemed price of C$0.025 per Bonus Share.
  • Notes are non-transferrable, will bear interest at 8% per annum and will mature 18 months from the date of issue. Units will be offered in amounts of $10K/Unit.
  • The Co. proposes to use the proceeds of the financing for exploration on the Co.'s properties and for general working capital purpose.

