Visa reports November U.S. payments volume up 9% Y/Y
Nov. 25, 2022 12:41 AM ETVisa Inc. (V)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Visa (NYSE:V) said its U.S. payments volume in November increased 9% from a year ago, even after the company suspended its operations in Russia in March 2022, and was 10% in October 2022.
- Credit payments volume increased 10% and debit volume rose 8% Y/Y, up two points and one points from October respectively.
- November international market payments volume was generally consistent with its historic monthly trend, as well as versus the same period in 2019, Visa (V) said.
- November cross-border volume, excluding intra-Europe transactions, declined to 28% from 36% in October and 133% of 2019, with card not present volume, excluding travel at 158% of 2019.
- Global processed transactions increased 10% Y/Y and were 140% of 2019 level in November.
