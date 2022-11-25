Tesla recalls nearly 80K cars imported into China for software and seatbelt issues
Nov. 25, 2022 1:25 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- The electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced during the September 2013 and November 2020 period for software and seat belt issues, a statement by the Chinese market regulator revealed on Friday.
- The U.S.-based electric car maker has recalled 67,698 Model S and Model X cars imported to China produced from as early as 2013, due to software problems affecting the battery management system in the vehicles.
