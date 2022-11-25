Tesla recalls nearly 80K cars imported into China for software and seatbelt issues

Nov. 25, 2022 1:25 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments

Electronic Car Maker Telsa Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • The electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is recalling more than 80,000 China-made and imported cars produced during the September 2013 and November 2020 period for software and seat belt issues, a statement by the Chinese market regulator revealed on Friday.
  • The U.S.-based electric car maker has recalled 67,698 Model S and Model X cars imported to China produced from as early as 2013, due to software problems affecting the battery management system in the vehicles.
  • See the valuation metrics on Tesla.
  • Read about Elon Musk's recent comments on investing in South Korea.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.