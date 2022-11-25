Asia-Pacific markets mostly lower as markets in the U.S. were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

Nov. 25, 2022 1:37 AM ETWTIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -0.35%. Japan data - October Corporate Services Price Index (CSPI) 1.8% y/y (prior 2.1%).

Tokyo November CPI data: Headline 3.8% y/y (October was 3.5%).

China +0.36%.

Hong Kong -0.63%.

Australia +0.24%.

India -0.22%.

The Thanksgiving holiday period will make for a quiet one in trading today. The US stock and bond market will be open later but both will observe early closes.

NZ data - Q3 retail sales +0.4% q/q (prior -2.3%).

NZ data - ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence for November: 80.7 (previous 85.4).

Oil prices rose in Asia on Friday, despite thin market liquidity, after a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil.

Brent crude futures rose by 28 cents, or 0.33%, to trade at $85.62 a barrel at 0410 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 49 cents, or 0.49%, from Wednesday's close to $78.43 a barrel. There was no WTI settlement on Thursday due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.07%; S&P 500 -0.03%; Nasdaq -0.10%.

