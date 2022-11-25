Silver Viper Minerals prices $2M securities offering

Nov. 25, 2022 2:46 AM ETSilver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPRF), VIPR:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Silver Viper Minerals (OTCQB:VIPRF) intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $2M from the sale of up to 10M units at a price of $0.20/unit.
  • Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one-half of one warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one share from the company at a price of $0.30/share for a period of 24 months from closing of the offering.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.
  • Upon closure of the offering, the company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canasil.
  • The Company and Canasil are currently negotiating the terms of a definitive pact with respect to the acquisition.
  • Offering is anticipated to close on or about December 8, 2022.
  • All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from the closing date.
  • Each Finder will receive a cash payment equal to 6% of the gross proceeds received by the company from purchasers under the offering.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.