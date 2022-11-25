Silver Viper Minerals prices $2M securities offering
Nov. 25, 2022 2:46 AM ETSilver Viper Minerals Corp. (VIPRF), VIPR:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Silver Viper Minerals (OTCQB:VIPRF) intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $2M from the sale of up to 10M units at a price of $0.20/unit.
- Each unit consists of one common share of the company and one-half of one warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one share from the company at a price of $0.30/share for a period of 24 months from closing of the offering.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.
- Upon closure of the offering, the company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canasil.
- The Company and Canasil are currently negotiating the terms of a definitive pact with respect to the acquisition.
- Offering is anticipated to close on or about December 8, 2022.
- All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from the closing date.
- Each Finder will receive a cash payment equal to 6% of the gross proceeds received by the company from purchasers under the offering.
Comments