Austral Gold to sell Pinguino to E2 Metals for ~$10M

Nov. 25, 2022
  • Austral Gold (OTCPK:AGLDF) notifies that Austral Gold Canada, a Canadian subsidiary of Austral has agreed to sell 100% of the common shares of SCRN Properties Limited to E2 Metals for total consideration of $~10M.
  • SCRN is a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of Austral Canada.
  • Per the terms, E2 Metals to acquire SCRN for a combination of cash, shares and options and, upon completion, Austral Canada will become the largest individual shareholder of E2.
  • Austral to receive $5M in cash, 19.99% of E2 Metals' shares plus 15M options in exchange for 100% of SCRN Properties Ltd., owner of the Pinguino project.
  • Pursuant to the move, Austral to become largest shareholder in E2 Metals with a right to appoint one board member.
  • Austral to retain option to purchase either all or half of the existing 2% NSR royalty on the Pinguino project.
  • The deal is expected to close during February 2023 or, in some circumstances due to regulatory delay, 31 March 2023.

