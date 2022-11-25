Austral Gold to sell Pinguino to E2 Metals for ~$10M
Nov. 25, 2022 2:57 AM ETAustral Gold Limited (AGLDF), AGLD:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Austral Gold (OTCPK:AGLDF) notifies that Austral Gold Canada, a Canadian subsidiary of Austral has agreed to sell 100% of the common shares of SCRN Properties Limited to E2 Metals for total consideration of $~10M.
- SCRN is a wholly owned Canadian subsidiary of Austral Canada.
- Per the terms, E2 Metals to acquire SCRN for a combination of cash, shares and options and, upon completion, Austral Canada will become the largest individual shareholder of E2.
- Austral to receive $5M in cash, 19.99% of E2 Metals' shares plus 15M options in exchange for 100% of SCRN Properties Ltd., owner of the Pinguino project.
- Pursuant to the move, Austral to become largest shareholder in E2 Metals with a right to appoint one board member.
- Austral to retain option to purchase either all or half of the existing 2% NSR royalty on the Pinguino project.
- The deal is expected to close during February 2023 or, in some circumstances due to regulatory delay, 31 March 2023.
