SQI Diagnostics prices $1B securities offering

Nov. 25, 2022 3:06 AM ETSQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD:CA), SQIDFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SQI Diagnostics (OTCQB:SQIDF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 11,111,112 units of the company at a price of $0.09/unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.08.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common Share at a price of $0.12 for a period of sixty months from the date of issuance.
  • The Private Placement may be completed in one or more tranches, with the first tranche expected to close on or about December 1, 2022.
  • It is anticipated that two insiders of the company, who are control persons of the company, will collectively subscribe for all 11,111,112 units issuable under the Private Placement.
  • The securities being issued will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.
  • SQI intends to use the net proceeds to fund the company's product commercialization and manufacturing programs, sales and marketing and for general working capital purposes.

