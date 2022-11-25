SQI Diagnostics prices $1B securities offering
Nov. 25, 2022 3:06 AM ETSQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD:CA), SQIDFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SQI Diagnostics (OTCQB:SQIDF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 11,111,112 units of the company at a price of $0.09/unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.08.
- Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common Share at a price of $0.12 for a period of sixty months from the date of issuance.
- The Private Placement may be completed in one or more tranches, with the first tranche expected to close on or about December 1, 2022.
- It is anticipated that two insiders of the company, who are control persons of the company, will collectively subscribe for all 11,111,112 units issuable under the Private Placement.
- The securities being issued will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.
- SQI intends to use the net proceeds to fund the company's product commercialization and manufacturing programs, sales and marketing and for general working capital purposes.
