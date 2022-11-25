Germany GDP growth rate revised higher to 0.4%, consumer confidence improve

Nov. 25, 2022 3:31 AM ETEWG, GF, EWGS, FGM, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, DAX, FLGRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The German economy expanded 0.4% on quarter in Q3 2022, slightly better than a 0.3% rise in the first estimate, and following a 0.1% growth in Q2, despite high inflation and an energy crisis.
  • Analysts still expect Europe's largest economy to slide into recession next year, as the lagged effect of this year's energy price shock hits businesses and consumers alike.
  • Separately, Market research firm GfK said German consumer confidence posted a second straight improvement for December, but the rise in its consumer climate index was smaller than expected and it remains close to an all-time low at 40.2 for December, an increase of 1.7 points from November.
  • GfK notes that, "The long-lasting fear of consumers regarding exploding energy prices has currently weakened somewhat, which has a slightly positive effect on the consumer climate.".

  • ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.