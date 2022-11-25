Germany GDP growth rate revised higher to 0.4%, consumer confidence improve
- The German economy expanded 0.4% on quarter in Q3 2022, slightly better than a 0.3% rise in the first estimate, and following a 0.1% growth in Q2, despite high inflation and an energy crisis.
- Analysts still expect Europe's largest economy to slide into recession next year, as the lagged effect of this year's energy price shock hits businesses and consumers alike.
- Separately, Market research firm GfK said German consumer confidence posted a second straight improvement for December, but the rise in its consumer climate index was smaller than expected and it remains close to an all-time low at 40.2 for December, an increase of 1.7 points from November.
- GfK notes that, "The long-lasting fear of consumers regarding exploding energy prices has currently weakened somewhat, which has a slightly positive effect on the consumer climate.".
