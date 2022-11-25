London +0.08%. Uk data - car production +7.4% y/y in October.

Germany -0.13%. Germany Q3 final GDP +0.4% vs +0.3% q/q prelim.

Germany December GfK consumer sentiment -40.2 vs -39.6 expected.

France -0.07%. France November consumer confidence 83 vs 83 expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1% below the flatline, with basic resources and retail shedding as most sectors and major bourses traded in mildly negative territory.

Minutes from the Fed’s November meeting signaled that the central bank is seeing progress in its fight against high inflation and is looking to slow the pace of rate hikes.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than two basis point to 3.68%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 1.88%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 3.06%.