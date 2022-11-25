Hyundai Motor, SK On plan $1.9B battery plant in U.S.

Nov. 25, 2022 6:01 AM ETHyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMLF), HYMTFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Hyundai Sign at Car Dealership

tomeng/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMLF) (OTCPK:HYMTF) and SK Innovation's battery unit are reportedly planning to build a new joint venture battery factory in the U.S.
  • According to the Korea Economic Newspaper, Hyundai Motor and SK On will likely sign a memorandum of understanding on the $1.88B investment next week, with the factory targeted to start in the first quarter of 2026.
  • The facility is expected to be located in Georgia, near Hyundai Motor Group's new EV plant, and aims to have an initial annual production capacity of about 20 gigawatt hours that would be enough to power about 300,000 EVs, the newspaper said.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.