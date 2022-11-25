Hyundai Motor, SK On plan $1.9B battery plant in U.S.
Nov. 25, 2022 6:01 AM ETHyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMLF), HYMTFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMLF) (OTCPK:HYMTF) and SK Innovation's battery unit are reportedly planning to build a new joint venture battery factory in the U.S.
- According to the Korea Economic Newspaper, Hyundai Motor and SK On will likely sign a memorandum of understanding on the $1.88B investment next week, with the factory targeted to start in the first quarter of 2026.
- The facility is expected to be located in Georgia, near Hyundai Motor Group's new EV plant, and aims to have an initial annual production capacity of about 20 gigawatt hours that would be enough to power about 300,000 EVs, the newspaper said.
