Avance Gas Holding GAAP EPS of $0.15, revenue of $55.42M
Nov. 25, 2022 6:17 AM ETAvance Gas Holding Ltd (AVACF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Avance Gas Holding press release (OTCPK:AVACF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.15.
- Revenue of $55.42M (+17.0% Y/Y).
- The average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate on load to discharge basis was $32,954/day compared to $36,212/day for the second quarter 2022. This was ahead of guidance of around $32,000/day.
- Daily operating expenses (OPEX) were $8,200/day, in line with the second quarter of 2022.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, we are 93% booked and we estimate a TCE rate for the quarter between $45,000 and $50,000 per day on a load to discharge basis and between $50,000 and $55,000 per day on a discharge-to-discharge basis.
