Stock index futures were mixed Friday as attention turned to the retail sector and Black Friday shopping.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.2% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.1% were up. Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.1% were lower.

Volume will be light with many people still out for the Thanksgiving holidays and trading ending at 1 p.m. ET. There are no economic indicators on the calendar.

Bond trading will also be thin. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 1 basis point to 3.71%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) is down 1 basis point 4.47%.

"The loosening in financial conditions is not going unnoticed with central banks," ING said. "Their pushback is becoming more vocal. Next week's events will be a crucial test for the sustainability of the rally in rates, which looks to have its roots not just in markets' fundamental reassesments but is also seeing technical factors at play."

With retail stocks in focus, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday shopping will rise 6-8% this year.