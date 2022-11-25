Stock futures mixed ahead of shortened Black Friday trading

Nov. 25, 2022 7:10 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)INDU, US10Y, US2YBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor

Dow Closes Week Above 9,000

Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

Stock index futures were mixed Friday as attention turned to the retail sector and Black Friday shopping.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.2% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.1% were up. Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.1% were lower.

Volume will be light with many people still out for the Thanksgiving holidays and trading ending at 1 p.m. ET. There are no economic indicators on the calendar.

Bond trading will also be thin. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 1 basis point to 3.71%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) is down 1 basis point 4.47%.

"The loosening in financial conditions is not going unnoticed with central banks," ING said. "Their pushback is becoming more vocal. Next week's events will be a crucial test for the sustainability of the rally in rates, which looks to have its roots not just in markets' fundamental reassesments but is also seeing technical factors at play."

With retail stocks in focus, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday shopping will rise 6-8% this year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.