Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) lost ~14% pre-market Friday after the biotech announced that the FDA declined to approve its New Drug Application (NDA) for tyrosine kinase inhibitor poziotinib targeted at certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”).

With the NDA, Spectrum (SPPI) had sought the U.S. authorization of poziotinib for patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations in genetics.

Citing the Complete Response Letter (CRL), the company said it would have to generate more data, including a randomized controlled study to support poziotinib approval.

Tom Riga, the Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum (SPPI), said that following “careful consideration, we have made the strategic decision to immediately de-prioritize the poziotinib program.”

“We continue to believe that poziotinib could present a meaningful treatment option for patients with this rare form of lung cancer, for whom other therapies have failed,” he added, noting that the company is weighing potential strategic alternatives for the treatment.

With the decision to de-prioritize poziotinib, Spectrum (SPPI) said it has started a process to cut its R&D staff by about 75%. The company expects that with cost savings from restructuring, it will have adequate working capital to support strategic realignment through 2024.

The regulatory setback for poziotinib comes after an independent group of experts at the FDA voted against its approval in September.