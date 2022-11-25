Canoo shares spike on CEO share purchase
Nov. 25, 2022 6:58 AM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor
Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares surged to a double-digit gain in premarket trading on Friday after the disclosure of insider buying activity.
Per an SEC Form 4 filing, CEO Tony Aquila scooped up a total of 9,009,009 shares at an average price of $1.11 per share, equating to about $10M. The move increases the executive’s stake to over 19%.
Shares of the California-based EV startup rose 11.11% in premarket hours as over 1M shares changed hands.
