CT Real Estate Investment Trust to launch normal course issuer bid of 3.3M units
Nov. 25, 2022 7:05 AM ETCT Real Estate Investment Trust (CTRRF), CRT.UN:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CTRRF) has received TSX approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 3.3M CT REIT trust units.
- That represents ~3.07% of its 107,394,085 issued and outstanding units as at Nov. 15, 2022. The bid will commence on Nov. 29, 2022, and run through Nov. 28, 2023.
- Based on the average daily trading volume of 134,428 during the last six months, daily purchases will be limited to 33,607 units, other than purchases made under block purchase exemptions.
