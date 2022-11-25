U.K. power generator SSE (OTCPK:SSEZF) (OTCPK:SSEZY) said Friday it agreed to sell a 25% stake in its electricity transmission network business to Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board for £1.47B (~$1.78B).

The SSEN Transmission network helps transport renewable resources in the north of Scotland to demand centers further south.

SSE (OTCPK:SSEZF) (OTCPK:SSEZY) said it will remain majority shareholder and retain control in operation and management, with Ontario Teachers to be proportionally represented on SSEN's own board of directors.

The sale is part of a strategic plan unveiled by SSE (OTCPK:SSEZF) (OTCPK:SSEZY) after it rejected a proposal from activist investor Elliott Investment Management to split off its renewables business into a separate unit.