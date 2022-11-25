Twitter to tweak verification system, include gold and grey checks along with blue: Musk
Nov. 25, 2022
- Twitter (TWTR) CEO Elon Musk said the company would tweak its verification system and include gold and grey checks, along with its coveted blue checks, when the service relaunches next week.
- "Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not)," Musk said in a tweet. "Painful, but necessary."
- Musk added that all verified accounts would be manually authenticated prior to being verified with the checkmark.
- The 51-year-old Musk also explained that individuals could have a secondary logo to show they are a part of an organization if the organization verifies that they are a part of it, but that additional detail would come next week.
- Under Musk, Twitter (TWTR) instituted a program to charge people $8 per month to verify their accounts, a measure previously reserved for politicians, celebrities, journalists and other public figures.
- However, it became riddled with fraudsters and Twitter had to tweak the program.
