Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) said a Canadian court set a date for its postponed shareholder meeting for its planned sale to Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) for Dec. 9.

The Turquoise Hill (TRQ) special committee and board unanimously determined that the latest agreement continues to be in the best interest of the company and fair to minority holders, according to a statement.

The new meeting date comes after Rio Tinto (RIO) last week cancelled an agreement with Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shareholders who had publicly opposed the C$43/share sale agreed. Rio Tinto (RIO) terminated the agreement with holders Pentwater Capital and SailingStone Capital.

Turquoise Hill (TRQ) postponed a meeting earlier this month on its planned sale to Rio Tinto (RIO) indefinitely as it dealt with concerns about an agreement made with the dissident holders and at the request of Canadian regulators.

Under the latest agreement any Turquoise Hill (TRQ) holder who validly dissents against the deal will be paid C$34.40/share under the revised deal terms.

In September, Rio Tinto (RIO) offered to acquire the ~49% of Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shares that Rio and its affiliates do not already own for C$43/share.

Last Friday Dealreporter said that the dissident investors had agreed to end their previous agreement with Rio Tinto (RIO). It wasn't known how Pentwater and SailinStone intended to vote .